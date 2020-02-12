AOA's Jimin takes on Cherry Bullet's 'Hands Up' challenge

AOA's Jimin took on Cherry Bullet's "Hands Up" challenge!



Cherry Bullet dropped their dynamic new track "Hands Up" just a day ago, and it looks like listeners are loving the catchy beat and "Fur Elise" melody. On February 12, Jimin shared the below clip on Instagram with the message, "Cherry bang fighting #Hands Up challenge."

Fans responded, "Sunbae-hoobae love," "So cool," "I hope the 'Hands Up' challenge gets popular," and more.



Stay tuned for updates on Jimin, AOA, and Cherry Bullet, and watch Jimin's challenge clip below!



