Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

AOA's Jimin takes on Cherry Bullet's 'Hands Up' challenge

AOA's Jimin took on Cherry Bullet's "Hands Up" challenge!

Cherry Bullet dropped their dynamic new track "Hands Up" just a day ago, and it looks like listeners are loving the catchy beat and "Fur Elise" melody. On February 12, Jimin shared the below clip on Instagram with the message, "Cherry bang fighting #Hands Up challenge." 

Fans responded, "Sunbae-hoobae love," "So cool," "I hope the 'Hands Up' challenge gets popular," and more.

Stay tuned for updates on Jimin, AOA, and Cherry Bullet, and watch Jimin's challenge clip below!

체리탕 화이팅💘 #무릎탁챌린지

eager_beaver 48 minutes ago
48 minutes ago

That is what experience looks like.

Festizio 1 hour ago
1 hour ago
It's been fun watching AOA support Cherry Bullet on Instagram. I love them both <3

