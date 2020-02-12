Hyosung impresses with her brains on 'Korean Foreigner'

Hyosung impressed with her brains on 'Korean Foreigner'.



On the February 12th episode of 'Korean Foreigner', Park Myung Soo revealed Hyosung had reached the third tier on the official Korean History Competence Examination. She was also the top 3rd student in her middle school class and ranked in the top 10 of her entire high school class.



The former SECRET member shared on the Korean history exam, "I wanted to study, so I bought an exercise book. I was then accepted."



Hyosung then went on to set a record with her score in the 'Do You Know What I'm Saying?' segment of the show alongside Chaeyeon.



Did you know Hyosung was this smart?



