F.T. Island's Minhwan talks about birth of twins at mini fan meeting on 'Mr. House Husband'

F.T. Island's Minhwan held a mini fan meeting on 'Mr. House Husband'!



On the February 12th episode of the show, Minhwan expressed his apologetic heart to fans, saying, "I want to do something for our fans because I'm grateful for them. However, all the [F.T. Island] members are serving in the military, so there's nothing in the schedule." After thinking about what to do, the F.T. Island member decided to prepare and hold a fan meeting.



He said at the mini fan event, "I don't have many days until my enlistment left... At first, I was afraid to reveal the news about my marriage and [first child]. I'm so thankful that when I revealed the news of [the twins], I was able to enjoy the support and blessings, and it made me so happy." Minhwan also played the drums for fans who missed him performing on stage.



In related news, Minhwan and his wife Yulhee welcomed the birth of twin baby girls on February 11, and he's set to enlist for his mandatory military service as an active-duty soldier on the 24th.