Actor Kim Jung Hyun is driving anticipation for the upcoming 13th episode of tvN drama 'Crash Landing On You'.

Anticipation for the next episode of the drama featuring Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin is rising after Kim Jung Hyun was seen shirtless in the preview clip for the next episode.

The drama has been enjoying high ratings and episode 12 received a Nielsen rating of 15.93%. Episode 13 is scheduled to air on February 8. Check out the preview video below!