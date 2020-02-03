Netizens criticize a reporter for his provocative headline regarding Choo Sung Hoon's 8-year-old daughter Sarang

Netizens are furious at a reporter for an article written regarding Choo Sarang (8).

Choo Sarang rose to popularity after being on 'Superman is Back' with her father Choo Sung Hoon. The article was written about an Instagram update made by Sarang's mom, Japanese model Yano Shiho, where Sarang was seen wearing a crop top.

Both the headline and the article contained language that many netizens thought was objectifying. A controversial line in the article stated that Sarang "attracted attention with her slim figure" while many found an issue in the article title which stated: "Choo Sarang strikes a model pose while wearing a belly button tee." Angry netizen comments include:



"How could you describe a child like that?"

"Aren't you embarrassed? Slim figure? You should be ashamed."

"She's ten (in Korean age). This is why you're trash."

"Isn't this too much?"

"How old is this reporter?"

"The level of this article is so low."

"You can't even call this an article."

What do you think?

