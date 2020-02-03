7

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 27 minutes ago

Netizens criticize a reporter for his provocative headline regarding Choo Sung Hoon's 8-year-old daughter Sarang

Netizens are furious at a reporter for an article written regarding Choo Sarang (8)

Choo Sarang rose to popularity after being on 'Superman is Back' with her father Choo Sung Hoon. The article was written about an Instagram update made by Sarang's mom, Japanese model Yano Shiho, where Sarang was seen wearing a crop top. 

Both the headline and the article contained language that many netizens thought was objectifying. A controversial line in the article stated that Sarang "attracted attention with her slim figure" while many found an issue in the article title which stated: "Choo Sarang strikes a model pose while wearing a belly button tee." Angry netizen comments include: 


"How could you describe a child like that?"

"Aren't you embarrassed? Slim figure? You should be ashamed."

"She's ten (in Korean age). This is why you're trash." 

"Isn't this too much?" 

"How old is this reporter?"
"The level of this article is so low."

"You can't even call this an article." 

What do you think? 

ilovegogi133 pts 13 minutes ago 0
13 minutes ago

Slim figure?!? Not only is that SO inappropriate, but what kind of a message is this person trying to spread??? Especially to young females?! It’s already bad enough kids in their teens and pre-teens are self conscious about their body, especially while going through puberty, but it’s even worse when you’re trying to force terms like “slim figure” into a little girl/child’s mind. I’m sure that wasn’t their intent, but it’s a serious issue people, especially adults who hold power through media, need to be aware of, and careful when they’re speaking on it. What a creep. I don’t care if her mom’s a supermodel and she’s got good genes, she’s freaking 8 years old for crying out loud.

AegyoFree673 pts 18 minutes ago 0
18 minutes ago

That's right, can never be too young for an eating disorder or anything...

What a truly creepy way to describe a child. Well done netizens for rightly calling out the 'journalist'.

