One more week until NU'EST x 'Spoonz's very special Valentine's Day gift to fans, their collaboration MV for "Let's Love (with Spoonz)"!

Today's member to capture fans' hearts left and right with his romantic smile is NU'EST's Aron, transforming into a lovable bookworm on a sunny winter day. Make sure to stay tuned for more of the members' solo MV teasers including Baekho, Ren, and Minhyun coming soon, before the full MV for "Let's Love (with Spoonz)" drops on February 14!