Winners of the '2020 Idol Star Athletics Championship - Lunar New Year Special' (Day 1)!

Day 1 of MBC's '2020 Idol Star Athletics Championship' Luna New Year Special has aired, and the results are out!



The Lunar New Year special's main hosts are Jun Hyun Moo, Super Junior's Leeteuk, and TWICE's Dahyun this year, and day 1 featured the events: track and field, wrestling, Esports, archery, and soccer shoot-out.



Check out the winners below!



===



[Opening]







[Women's 60-Meter Finals]

1. Gold - Cherry Bullet's May - 9.68s

2. Silver - Third Eye's Yuji - 9.95s

3. Bronze - Cherry Bullet's Jiwon - 10.01s

4. GWSN's Seoryung - 10.22s

5. LOONA's Yves - 10.37s

6. ARIAZ's Sihyun - 10.46s







[Men's 60-Meter Finals]



1. Gold - NOIR's Nam Yun Sung - 7.91s

2. Silver - Great Guys' Hwalchan - 7.94s

3. Bronze - Stray Kids' Bangchan - 8.13s

4. ATEEZ's Park Sung Hwa - 8.23s

5. AB6IX's Junwoong - 8.26s

6. VICTON's Heochan - 8.36s







[Men's Wrestling]

1. Gold - ATEEZ

2. Silver - Golden Child







[Esports PUBG Solo]

1. Park Ji Hoon







[Esports FIFA Preliminaries]







[Men's Archery Semifinals]

1. MONSTA X

2. SF9







[Men's Soccer Shoot-out Quarter Finals]

1. Solo players group & Stray Kids head to Semifinals







[Women's 400-Meter Relay Preliminaries]

1. Cherry Bullet - 1.11.69

2. Cosmic Girls - 1.13.20

3. Nature - 1.15.57

4. Momoland - 1.15.95

5. GWSN - 1.19.32

6. DIA - 1.20.59

7. April - 1.23.73







[Men's 400-Meter Relay Preliminaries]

1. Golden Child - 59.15

2. Dongkiz - 1.00.65

3. VERIVERY - 1.02.01

4. VICTON - 1.02.42

5. ATEEZ - 1.03.11

6. Stray Kids - 1.04.05

7. ONF - 1.04.29

8. SF9 - 1.09.47





===



Congratulations to all the winners!