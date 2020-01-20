'Tok Tok Boni Hani' returns to the air after a 40-day hiatus, Chaeyeon greets viewers brightly

'Tok Tok Boni Hani' has returned to the air after a 40-day hiatus following the enormous controversy surrounding the harassment and abuse of Buster's Chaeyeon on air.

The controversy led to EBS's CEO making an apology to the viewers and the departure of the abusive hosts from the show.

Buster's Chaeyeon greeted viewers warmly and described the hiatus as a 'winter vacation' and stated that she missed everyone very much. She participated in many corners with a bright and positive attitude, leading to the successful comeback of the show.



Congratulations to Chaeyeon on returning to the show!