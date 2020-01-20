14

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

'Tok Tok Boni Hani' returns to the air after a 40-day hiatus, Chaeyeon greets viewers brightly

'Tok Tok Boni Hani' has returned to the air after a 40-day hiatus following the enormous controversy surrounding the harassment and abuse of Buster's Chaeyeon on air

The controversy led to EBS's CEO making an apology to the viewers and the departure of the abusive hosts from the show.

Buster's Chaeyeon greeted viewers warmly and described the hiatus as a 'winter vacation' and stated that she missed everyone very much. She participated in many corners with a bright and positive attitude, leading to the successful comeback of the show.

Congratulations to Chaeyeon on returning to the show!

elmaqusecaento856 pts 11 minutes ago
11 minutes ago

I'm not even a Busters fan but I hope that Chaeyeon has now a nice work environment, for someone that young it breaks my heart what she has to endure

0

pink_oracle4,191 pts 3 minutes ago
3 minutes ago

She must be feeling much happier and relaxed at work now. And knowing that if the producers ever tried to blame her for the drama she'll have the support of the nation.

