Posted by germainej

Super Junior reveal more dark, shadowy teaser images for 'Timeless'

Super Junior have revealed more dark, shadowy teaser images for 'Timeless'.

The group are teasing fans with more shadow teaser images after a dapper concept in suits and bright and icy in blue. The posts below also mention their title track "2YA2YAO", which was composed by Block B's Zico.

Super Junior's 9th repackaged album 'Timeless' drops on January 28 KST! Stay tuned for updates.

LittleSukie
53 minutes ago

I was about to write, SuJu be like "let's all wear t-shirts and not tell Leetuk" but than I saw Siwon and my joke crashed and burned XD.

0

estelle25f
1 hour ago

love all of them... Kyu looks amazingly good :)

