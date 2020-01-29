SF9 to promote as casual brand 'EVISU's models for the second year in a row

According to 'EVISU Korea', boy group SF9 will be continuing on as the brand's male endorsement models for 2020.

'EVISU' first selected SF9 as endorsement models back in 2019 alongside GFriend's SinB, and now, the boys will be working with the casual denim brand once again for various spring, summer, fall, and winter collections.

A representative of 'EVISU Korea' revealed, "We believe that SF9's trendy and unique image will work well with the direction that 'EVISU' wishes to pursue, resulting in some great response from consumers. We believed that our two sides could work together well again this year, so we chose to renew their contract."

