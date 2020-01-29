Krystal, Jang Dong Yoon, & Moon Jung Hee confirmed for new OCN military drama 'Search'

On January 30, cable broadcasting station OCN confirmed to various media outlets, "Moon Jung Hee, Jang Dong Yoon, and Jung Soo Jung (Krystal) have confirmed their appearance in 'Search'."

A military/mystery genre, OCN's 'Search' will tell the story of a military search party, caught in the middle of a top secret mission inside a demilitarized zone. The drama is set to premiere some time in the latter half of 2020.

Previously, reports stated that Krystal would be cast in the role of an elite army officer of the chemical, biological, and radiological warfare unit at military headquarters, while Jang Dong Yoon would be taking on the role of military dog handler. Do you find the storyline interesting so far?

