LOOΠΔ send out an eerie message in their final comeback teaser film

LOOΠΔ have relayed an indecipherable message, titled "To all LOOΠΔs around the world", in their final teaser film ahead of their 2nd mini album comeback.

Judging by this final teaser film, the LOOΠΔ girls will be picking up where they left off in 'X X', which contained the message, "For all LOOΠΔs around the world". Today's newest message teaser relays, "The moon does not shine by itself. The moon reflects the light of the sun. The moon orbits around the earth. Always showing the same side. So no one knows what is on the back of the moon."

What do you think of LOOΠΔ's mysterious, continuing universe? The story unfolds this February 5 at 6 PM KST with the release of the group's 2nd mini album, '#' and their title track, "So What"!