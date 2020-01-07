SF9 holds glamorous comeback showcase for 'FIRST COLLECTION'

Group SF9 held their comeback showcase for their newest album 'First Collection' with their title track "Good Guy". This marks the group's first full album.

The boys released their songs on January 7th at 6 pm KST. The groups have taken on many concepts so far but this time they will become a team of 'good guys' dressed up in suits, showing off their confidence and growth as artists. The performance is guaranteed to be rated as golden by the viewers and is raising anticipations for fans who are looking for to SF9's comeback.





The boys performed their B-side tracks as well including one where member Juho participated in writing, composing, and arranging. The group hopes to make a new beginning with their first full album and want to show the public a new and fresh image of themselves.



Check out photos from the showcase along with a performance of "Good Guy" below.