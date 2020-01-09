3

Prosecution seeking new arrest warrant for Seungri 7 months after court turns down initial police arrest request

According to media outlet reports on January 10, prosecution representatives from Seoul's Central District Prosecutors' Office have filed a new arrest warrant for former Big Bang member Seungri. This comes 7 months after the central court turned down his initial arrest warrant, requested by police prior to the prosecution's involvement.

Back in May of 2019, police requested an arrest warrant for Seungri on charges including solicitation of prostitution, violation of food sanitation laws, violation of business operation laws, and tax evasion. This arrest warrant was dismissed, resulting in Seungri's case being forwarded to the prosecution stage without detainment. 

Now, prosecutors will be seeking to charge Seungri guilty of several of the charges lined out by police above, as well as sexual assault for spreading illegal photos of 3 female victims, illegal habitual gambling, illegal foreign monetary exchange, solicitation of prostitution services for foreign clients, and more. The arrest warrant contains a total of 7 criminal charges. 

The court will evaluate Seungri's latest arrest warrant on January 13.

