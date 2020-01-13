Kim Yoo Jung in talks for upcoming drama 'Convenience Store Morning Star'

Kim Yoo Jung is in talks for the upcoming drama 'Convenience Store Morning Star'.



On January 13, her label Sidus HQ confirmed, "She's received a casting offer for the new Lifetime drama 'Convenience Store Morning Star', and she's currently reviewing the offer."



The drama based on a webtoon will revolve around the story of a strange and playful convenience store part-time employee and her handsome manager. The director behind 'Convenience Store Morning Star' Lee Myung Woo is the same producer of SBS's 'The Fiery Priest'.



If cast, this will mark Kim Yoo Jung's first drama since JTBC's 'Clean with Passion for Now'.

