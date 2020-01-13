Jiyoung leaves a message for the late Hara on Instagram story

Jiyoung left a message for the late Hara on her Instagram story.



On January 13, Jiyoung reminisced about her former fellow KARA member on her Instagram story with the message, "I love you, and I miss you, unni." She also shared Hara's self-written song "Hello".



In other news, Jiyoung signed with Key East to resume activities in Korea in December of 2019. She's currently in talks to star in the upcoming romantic-comedy SBS drama 'Midnight Meal Man and Woman'.



Stay tuned for updates on Jiyoung.

