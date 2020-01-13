5

1

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 26 minutes ago

Jiyoung leaves a message for the late Hara on Instagram story

AKP STAFF

Jiyoung left a message for the late Hara on her Instagram story.

On January 13, Jiyoung reminisced about her former fellow KARA member on her Instagram story with the message, "I love you, and I miss you, unni." She also shared Hara's self-written song "Hello".

In other news, Jiyoung signed with Key East to resume activities in Korea in December of 2019. She's currently in talks to star in the upcoming romantic-comedy SBS drama 'Midnight Meal Man and Woman'.

Stay tuned for updates on Jiyoung.

  1. Hara
  2. Jiyoung
2 4,034 Share 83% Upvoted

0

Soulbrother469 pts 5 minutes ago 0
5 minutes ago
Happy birthday Goosain up there :)

Share

0

melon1,031 pts 13 minutes ago 0
13 minutes ago

god look how pretty Hara is. so sad

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

BTS, V
BTS V’s Top #3 Records in 2019.
6 minutes ago   0   37
BTS
What do the BTS' mics say about them?
8 hours ago   15   12,739

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND