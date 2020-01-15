Sechskies are 'Walking in the Sky' in a tracklist poster for their comeback mini album, 'All For You'

Sechskies have revealed the full tracklist for their first ever mini album, 'All For You'!

According to the tracklist poster below, Sechskies's comeback title song will also be called "All For You", composed by Future Bounce and Andrew Choi with lyrics by minGtion. The mini album contains a total of 5 all-new tracks, including "All For You", "Dream", "Meaningless", "Round & Round", and "Walking In The Sky".



Look out for Sechskies's first comeback as 4-members, set for this January 28 at 6 PM KST!

