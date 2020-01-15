Lee Jae Hoon, Choi Woo Sik, Ahn Jae Hong, & more team up in teaser trailer for dystopian action thriller film, 'Time To Hunt'

Actors Lee Jae Hoon, Choi Woo Sik, Ahn Jae Hong, and Park Jung Min will be starring as the passionate, mistreated youths of an upcoming dystopian action thriller film, 'Time to Hunt'!

The upcoming film has newly revealed a teaser trailer ahead of its premiere this coming February, portraying a dark, empathetic dystopian society void of all hope. Living as lost youths in such a world, Jun Seok (Lee Jae Hoon), Ki Hoon (Choi Woo Sik), Sang Soo (Park Jung Min), and Jang Ho (Ahn Jae Hong) come up with a plan to change up their lives for the better. However, the a dangerous, mysterious hunter follows their trail, depicting a suspenseful action thriller from start to finish.



Also starring Park Hae Soo of 'Prison Playbook' and more, 'Time to Hunt' comes to theaters in Korea in February, 2020. In the meantime, check out its teaser trailer below.