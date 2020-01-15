IU models 'I PINK U' line of jewelry for 'J.Estina'

IU modeled the pink line of jewelry for J.Estina.



Starting this year, IU is the new face of global jewelry brand J.Estina following former Girls' Generation member Jessica. The brand revealed the latest promotional images featuring the singer-songwriter wearing the new 'I PINK U' campaign line of jewelry.



The brand stated, "This time, IU's ads will feature the color line pink to show the brand's products charms that show a young and trendy change for the 20SS collection."



Previously, IU revealed she was excited to rep the jewelry brand as she has a hobby of collecting earrings.



Take a look at IU's promotional images for J.Estina above and below! What do you think of the 'I PINK U' line?



