Red Velvet Wendy's thoughtful action while performing at the 'Yonsei University: Arakara Festival' back in May 2019 has gone viral for her kind actions.



The star was seen bending down to clear the path of trash regardless of her wearing a short uncomfortable skirt.

Many fans have been touched by her gesture and the past moment is receiving attention after Wendy's stage accident on SBS 'Gayo Daejun'.

Wendy literally bending down in that short dress just so she can pick up any trash and kick away stray water bottles from the stage walkway so no accidents can happen. She’s never not attentive/thoughtful. Can’t say the same for SBS when it comes to more obvious things on stage. https://t.co/jik7CtAodE — 𝐊𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐧³⁶⁵ | #𝐏𝐒𝐘𝐂𝐇𝐎👰🏻💙 (@_hidarikata) January 7, 2020