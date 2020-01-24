3

1

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Rainbow's Jisook gives update on her relationship with boyfriend 'The Genius' contestant Lee Doo Hee

Rainbow's Jisook gives update on her relationship with boyfriend 'The Genius' contestant Lee Doo Hee.

On the January 24th episode of 'Cultwo Show', comedian Byun Gi Soo had praise for Jisook, saying, "She hasn't changed after all this time has passed. At first, I saw her when she was a complete rookie, and now 10 years have passed. She worked extremely hard." 

DJ Kim Tae Gyun then added, "Jisook normally works very hard. I think she loves hard too. She's gotten prettier. Are you working hard at it," and Jisook responded, "Yes. I'm having fun dating."

Jisook and Lee Doo Hee confirmed they were dating late last year. 

1

Winston3,013 pts 55 minutes ago 0
55 minutes ago

err there is no update she just said whats already been known. its not like she has to refresh her status once in a while to say. Hi I am STILL dating..

0

iateporkypig-460 pts 25 minutes ago 0
25 minutes ago

"I think she loves hard too." So he's saying she's an animal in the sack!

