Rainbow's Jisook gives update on her relationship with boyfriend 'The Genius' contestant Lee Doo Hee.



On the January 24th episode of 'Cultwo Show', comedian Byun Gi Soo had praise for Jisook, saying, "She hasn't changed after all this time has passed. At first, I saw her when she was a complete rookie, and now 10 years have passed. She worked extremely hard."



DJ Kim Tae Gyun then added, "Jisook normally works very hard. I think she loves hard too. She's gotten prettier. Are you working hard at it," and Jisook responded, "Yes. I'm having fun dating."



Jisook and Lee Doo Hee confirmed they were dating late last year.