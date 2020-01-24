1

HINAPIA release cover of Red Velvet's 'Bad Boy' choreography

HINAPIA released their own cover of Red Velvet's "Bad Boy" choreography.

The girl group is giving fans something to watch before their next comeback with a new choreography video of Red Velvet's hit 2018 song "Bad Boy". As previously reported, HINAPIA is a new five-member girl group featuring 4 former members of PRISTIN - leader Minkyeung, rapper Yaebin, sub-vocal Gyeongwon, and main vocal Eunwoo. The group is rounded out by youngest member Bada.

In other news, HINAPIA donated all proceeds from their first fan meeting to the Salvation Army. They also revealed their official fandom name as UBY and official fan color as red dahlia.

Check out HINAPIA's choreography video above and Red Velvet's original MV below!

I really wonder if Pledis decision to let go of Pristin has anything to do with discussion with Big Hit in the acquisition. Hope the 4 of them make it in their new group.

