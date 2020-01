Luxury brand Fendi gave BTS's V a shout out on their Twitter account for wearing their clothes on January 9th.

Fendi's official account made the post referring to V's long red shirt he wore at the KBS Song Festival.

Netizens are impressed by the shoutout, stating:

"Fendi must have been really proud."

"V is just perfection in anything he wears."

"Wow what a big shout out from a big brand."

What do you think of V's look?