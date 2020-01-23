6

3

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 50 minutes ago

Park Shin Hye tears up while seeing hunted animals in Africa

AKP STAFF

Park Shin Hye teared up as she appeared on the January 23rd MBC documentary series 'Humanimal'. Park Shin Hye was seen going to Kenya where she met the last two northern white rhinoceroses left in the world. The species has become functionally extinct due to poaching for their horns over the past fifty years.

After seeing the state of some elephants that needed treatment, Park Shin Hye stated "they started running away when they saw us. We came to help them but they were scared of us" as she started to tear up. Luckily, the elephants turned out to be fine after getting assistance. Park Shin Hye also teared up after seeing the bodies of dead elephants that were hunted. She stated: "The people who work in this field are so cool. We are regretful we can't be like this to our own kind and treat animals worse when we should find more ways to protect them. We should also spread the word about how to protect these animals." 

 Check out the emotional clip below.

  1. Park Shin Hye
1 4,294 Share 67% Upvoted

0

LittleSukie2,029 pts 3 minutes ago 0
3 minutes ago

We stopped checking for monsters under our bed when we realized they were inside us. (Joker)

What a human can do to another human and to another species can't be topped by anything. We are the worst.

Share
Nayeon
TWICE's Nayeon covers up at Incheon airport
2 hours ago   5   10,955
Luna
Luna posts bikini pictures from Indonesia
3 hours ago   9   7,047
Nayeon
TWICE's Nayeon covers up at Incheon airport
2 hours ago   5   10,955
BTS, V
BTS V Breaks Weverse With One Single Reply
16 hours ago   6   11,812

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND