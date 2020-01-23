Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for January 12 to January 18

3

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.

Check out the chart rankings from January 12 to January 18 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

1. Zico - "Any Song" - 61,568,070 Points

2. Changmo - "METEOR" - 43,362,762 Points

3. Red Velvet - "Psycho" - 35,682,688 Points

4. Baek Ye Rin - "Here I Am Again" - 33,896,977 Points

5. IU - "Blueming" - 30,798,647 Points

6. Noel - "Late Night" - 26,809,257 Points

7. Damoim x Dingo - "I'mma Do" - 26,196,968 Points

8. MAMAMOO - "HIP" - 25,012,855 Points

9. Baek Ye Rin - "Square (2017)" - 22,405,416 Points

10. Jang Bum Joon - "Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers" - 21,994,440 Points

< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

1. Jaejoong - 'Ayo'

2. Taeyeon - 'Purpose'

3. SF9 - 'FIRST COLLECTION'

4. Stray Kids - 'Cle _ LEVANTER'

5. Red Velvet - 'The ReVe Festival Finale'

6. BTS - 'MAP OF THE SOUL _ PERSONA'

7. ATEEZ - 'TREASURE EPILOGUE _ Action To Answer'

8. Baek Ye Rin - 'Every Letter I Sent You.'

9. BTS - 'LOVE YOURSELF Tear'

10. BTS - 'LOVE YOURSELF Answer'



< Top 10 songs sung at Karaoke >

1. Noel - "Late Night"

2. Jang Bum Joon - "Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers"

3. Hwang In Wook - "Phocha"


4. Lim Jae Hyun - "I'm A Little Drunk"

5. Hwang In Wook - "Sad Drinking"

6. H:CODE - "Dream Of You"


7. Changmo - "METEOR"

8. Jeon Sang Keun - "I Still Love You A Lot"

9. Monday Kiz - "My Love Has Faded Away"

10. Paul Kim - "Farewell"

Source: Gaon

