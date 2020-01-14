5

2

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 42 minutes ago

Rapper Beenzino admits that he adopted a pet for his girlfriend

AKP STAFF

Rapper Beenzino is one of the next celebrities to lead the way in adopting a pet!

The rapper appeared at the "Daeng Daengie Festival" where he told a story about how he adopted his dog Kkomi. Kkomi was apparently going to be euthanized along with her three babies. Beenzino revealed that he has a severe dog and cat allergy, which is detrimental to his throat.

However, his girlfriend, who he is currently living with, loved animals too much that Beenizno gave in and adopted Kkomi! Check out the video of his talk below.

  1. Beenzino
1 1,576 Share 71% Upvoted

0

Kpopper201214 pts 19 minutes ago 0
19 minutes ago

I love these two so much 😛>< I kinda get jealous when I see them in the news because I have been single forever TT

Share

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND