Rapper Beenzino admits that he adopted a pet for his girlfriend

Rapper Beenzino is one of the next celebrities to lead the way in adopting a pet!

The rapper appeared at the "Daeng Daengie Festival" where he told a story about how he adopted his dog Kkomi. Kkomi was apparently going to be euthanized along with her three babies. Beenzino revealed that he has a severe dog and cat allergy, which is detrimental to his throat.

However, his girlfriend, who he is currently living with, loved animals too much that Beenizno gave in and adopted Kkomi! Check out the video of his talk below.