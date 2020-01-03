5

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 29 minutes ago

'Parasite' actor Song Kang Ho meets Brad Pitt at the 'AFI Awards 2020'

On January 3, various film stars attended the 'AFI Awards 2020', including the stars of the hit Korean noir film 'Parasite'!

According to 'Parasite's distribution company 'Neon' on January 3, 'Parasite' actor Song Kang Ho was able to meet up with actor Brad Pitt during the 'AFI Awards' on this day, as Brad Pitt approached the actor and revealed that he was a fan of the film. 'Neon' wrote, "When Song Kang Ho fan Brad Pitt met Song Kang Ho..."

Fellow 'Parasite' actors Lee Sun Kyun and Lee Jung Eun can also be seen in the background, smiling brightly at the encounter. Director Bong Jun Ho was also in attendance on this day. 

