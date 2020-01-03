8

Yoo San Seul to drop his unreleased single 'Rediscovery of Love 2'

Rookie trot singer Yoo San Seul (a.k.a Yoo Jae Suk) will be dropping his unreleased single today, January 4!

On January 4, MBC's 'Hangout With Yoo - Bbong 4 U' told media outlets, "After Yoo San Seul premiered the performance of his unreleased song 'Rediscovery of Love 2' during his 1st album concert, many fans demanded that the song be released officially. As a result, 'Rediscovery of Love 2' will be released immediately before this week's broadcast of 'Hangout With Yoo', on January 4 at 6 PM KST." 

"Rediscovery of Love 2" is track #3 from Yoo San Seul's debut album 'Bbong 4 U', also composed by Jo Young Soo just like his debut title track "Rediscovery of Love 1". After the release of his unreleased single this weekend, Yoo San Seul plans on taking a brief break from promotions. 

