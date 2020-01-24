OnlyOneOf's KB wants you to be you in latest teaser image

OnlyOneOf's KB is featured in the group's latest teaser image for 'unknownartpop2_1'.



After Junji's teaser and Yoojung's teaser, KB sits in all black by graffiti art. The caption with his teaser states, "I want you to be who you are. Whatever it is." As previously reported, the group dropped a strange yet dramatic teaser video for 'mesSAGE'.



OnlyOneOf's comeback is set for January 30 KST.





