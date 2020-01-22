OnlyOneOf reveal mysterious color concept teaser for comeback feat. Junji

OnlyOneOf have released a mysterious color concept teaser for their comeback featuring Junji.
The group previously dropped a strange yet dramatic teaser video for 'mesSAGE', and they've now begun to reveal individual teaser images with member Junji. The mysterious message below states, "You're the color black and red. The colors and forms of the body turn black and red."
OnlyOneOf's comeback is set for January 30 KST. What do you think of the teaser below?
