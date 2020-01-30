4

1

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 9 minutes ago

Netizens criticize Momo's stylist for her bare outfit in the freezing cold on the red carpet at the Seoul Music Awards

AKP STAFF
SPORTS SEOUL

Fans are criticizing TWICE Momo's stylist after recent photos of her at the 'Seoul Music Awards' surfaced.

The beautiful idol is seen being stunning as always but many noticed that Momo's outfit consisted of a flimsy lingerie slip that provided no coverage in the cold winter weather. While Momo was walking the red carpet, the temperature outside was around 32°F or 0°C.

Although Momo was as professional as she could be, multiple shots show her holding herself in the cold as she fights the low temperatures. Jihyo even hugs Momo around her waist.

What do you think of Momo's outfit?

  1. Momo
1 1,790 Share 80% Upvoted

0

Nina14red3,413 pts 5 minutes ago 0
5 minutes ago

She looks GORGEOUS but I will never understand why these stylists don't dress them appropriately for the weather.

Share
Luna, Jonghyun
Luna makes a touching post about Jonghyun
2 hours ago   10   5,142
Defconn, Jung Hyung Don, Sechskies
'Idol Room' to come to an end after 2 years
10 hours ago   51   48,096
ITZY, TXT
ITZY & TXT achieve Rookie Grand Slam Status
3 hours ago   38   3,188

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND