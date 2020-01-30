Netizens criticize Momo's stylist for her bare outfit in the freezing cold on the red carpet at the Seoul Music Awards

SPORTS SEOUL

Fans are criticizing TWICE Momo's stylist after recent photos of her at the 'Seoul Music Awards' surfaced.

The beautiful idol is seen being stunning as always but many noticed that Momo's outfit consisted of a flimsy lingerie slip that provided no coverage in the cold winter weather. While Momo was walking the red carpet, the temperature outside was around 32°F or 0°C.



Although Momo was as professional as she could be, multiple shots show her holding herself in the cold as she fights the low temperatures. Jihyo even hugs Momo around her waist.

Jihyo sees Momo is freezing and went to hug her waist, i love her so much 🙂#TWICEatHSMA #TWICE pic.twitter.com/rTIYWMCUGk — Chaeng's Republic 🌙 (@ChaeyoungSter01) January 30, 2020

What do you think of Momo's outfit?