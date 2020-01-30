Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for January 19 to January 25

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.

Check out the chart rankings from January 19 to January 25 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

1. Zico - "Any Song" - 68,653,329 Points

2. Changmo - "METEOR" - 40,625,452 Points

3. Red Velvet - "Psycho" - 33,241,199 Points

4. IU - "Blueming" - 28,664,628 Points

5. Baek Ye Rin - "Here I Am Again" - 26,662,255 Points

6. Noel - "Late Night" - 24,867,625 Points

7. BTS - "Black Swan" - 24,106,251 Points

8. MAMAMOO - "HIP" - 23,184,213 Points

9. Damoim x Dingo - "I'mma Do" - 23,156,254 Points

10. Jang Bum Joon - "Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers" - 21,412,052 Points

< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

1. Jaejoong - 'Ayo'

2. Baek Ye Rin - 'Every Letter I Sent You.'

3. Kim Dong Wan - '...LER'

4. Red Velvet - 'The ReVe Festival Finale'



5. BTS - 'MAP OF THE SOUL _PERSONA'



6. SF9 - 'FIRST COLLECTION'



7. Taeyeon - 'Purpose - The 2nd Album Repackage (Kit Ver.)'



8. VERIVERY - 'FACE ME'



9. BTS - 'LOVE YOURSELF Answer'



10. WayV - 'Take Over The Moon'







< Top 10 songs sung at Karaoke >

1. Noel - "Late Night"

2. Jang Bum Joon - "Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers"

3. Hwang In Wook - "Phocha"



4. H:CODE - "Dream Of You"

5. Changmo - "METEOR"

6. Hwang In Wook - "Sad Drinking"



7. Lim Jae Hyun - "I'm A Little Drunk"

8. Jeon Sang Keun - "I Still Love You A Lot"

9. Monday Kiz - "My Love Has Faded Away"

10. Paul Kim - "Farewell"



Source: Gaon

