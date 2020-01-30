8

1

News
Posted by GhostWriter AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for January 19 to January 25

AKP STAFF

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.

Check out the chart rankings from January 19 to January 25 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

1. Zico - "Any Song" - 68,653,329 Points

2. Changmo - "METEOR" - 40,625,452 Points

3. Red Velvet - "Psycho" - 33,241,199 Points

4. IU - "Blueming" - 28,664,628 Points

5. Baek Ye Rin - "Here I Am Again" - 26,662,255 Points

6. Noel - "Late Night" - 24,867,625 Points

7. BTS - "Black Swan" - 24,106,251 Points

8. MAMAMOO - "HIP" - 23,184,213 Points

9. Damoim x Dingo - "I'mma Do" - 23,156,254 Points

10. Jang Bum Joon - "Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers" - 21,412,052 Points

< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

1. Jaejoong - 'Ayo'

2. Baek Ye Rin - 'Every Letter I Sent You.'

3. Kim Dong Wan - '...LER'

4. Red Velvet - 'The ReVe Festival Finale'

5. BTS - 'MAP OF THE SOUL _PERSONA'

6. SF9 - 'FIRST COLLECTION'

7. Taeyeon - 'Purpose - The 2nd Album Repackage (Kit Ver.)'

8. VERIVERY - 'FACE ME'

9. BTS - 'LOVE YOURSELF Answer'

10. WayV - 'Take Over The Moon'



< Top 10 songs sung at Karaoke >

1. Noel - "Late Night"

2. Jang Bum Joon - "Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers"

3. Hwang In Wook - "Phocha"


4. H:CODE - "Dream Of You"

5. Changmo - "METEOR"

6. Hwang In Wook - "Sad Drinking"


7. Lim Jae Hyun - "I'm A Little Drunk"

8. Jeon Sang Keun - "I Still Love You A Lot"

9. Monday Kiz - "My Love Has Faded Away"

10. Paul Kim - "Farewell"

Source: Gaon

  1. Zico
  2. BTS
  3. Jang Bum Joon
  4. Changmo
  5. Taeyeon
  6. IU
  7. Jaejoong
  8. MAMAMOO
  9. WayV
  10. Noel
  11. SF9
  12. VERIVERY
  13. Baek Ye Rin
  14. GAON
  15. DAMOIM
3 814 Share 89% Upvoted

4

johnwick103 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Red Velvet doing so well with Psycho even after 6 weeks

Share

1

bartkun2,304 pts 50 minutes ago 0
50 minutes ago

Wow Zico is really killing it! Congrats to IU and MAMAMOO for staying on list for such a long time

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Luna, Jonghyun
Luna makes a touching post about Jonghyun
3 hours ago   10   9,168
ITZY, TXT
ITZY & TXT achieve Rookie Grand Slam Status
4 hours ago   45   4,855
Luna, Jonghyun
Luna makes a touching post about Jonghyun
3 hours ago   10   9,168
ITZY, TXT
ITZY & TXT achieve Rookie Grand Slam Status
4 hours ago   45   4,855

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND