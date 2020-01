You can't help but "girl crush" on LOOΠΔ's Yves and her impeccable charisma!

LOOΠΔ's comeback with their 2nd mini album '#' is less than two weeks away, set for this February 5 at 6 PM KST. With member HaSeul taking a break from promotions in order to recover from her anxiety disorder, LOOΠΔ will be promoting as 11-members this comeback.

Are you looking forward to LOOΠΔ's return?