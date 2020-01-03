MONSTA X's Jooheon comes down with a cold, unable to attend 'Golden Disc Awards'

On January 4, Starship Entertainment released an official statement via MONSTA X's official fan cafe, revealing that member Jooheon will not be able to attend the '34th Golden Disc Awards' this weekend.

The label stated,





"Back on January 3, MONSTA X's Jooheon visited the hospital and received a diagnosis due to symptoms of a severe cold, including high fever. After being advised by the doctor that rest and recuperation was mandatory, we have come to the decision that Jooheon will take a break in order to ensure his speedy recovery and improved condition. As a result, Jooheon will not be able to attend the '34th Golden Disc Awards' or the 'G Market Smile Club Concert'. His attendance at additional upcoming schedules will be determined based on Jooheon's condition from here on. We apologize for causing concerns to the fans who were waiting to see Jooheon, and we promise to do our best so that MONSTA X can continue to promote healthily. Thank you."





Get well soon, Jooheon!