Child actor Kim Kang Hoon cutely reveals he's the same age as Kang Ho Dong's son on 'Knowing Brothers'

Ahead of the full broadcast of this week's 'Knowing Brothers', the program has shared a preview clip of the week's guests and their adorable introductions!

This week, a group of trendy rising stars including actress Kim Hye Yoon, SF9's Rowoon and Chani, Cosmic Girls's Bona, and child actor Kim Kang Hoon plan on joining the cast of 'Knowing Brothers'.

In the preview clip (above), each of the guests take turns introducing themselves by reciting some of their key lines from their hit productions. Afterward, Kim Kang Hoon brightly asked Kang Ho Dong about his son at home, with, "Ho Dong, how is Si Hoo?" Kang Ho Dong burst out laughing in response, as it was soon revealed that Kim Kang Hoon is exactly the same age as Kang Ho Dong's son Si Hoo (both born in 2009). But due to the concept of the program, for this particular recording, Kim Kang Hoon ended up being "friends" with both Si Hoo and Kang Ho Dong!

Look forward to the full broadcast of JTBC's 'Knowing Brothers' this week, airing on January 4 at 9 PM KST!