Momoland's JooE and Nancy will be making a cameo appearance on this week's 'Gag Concert'!

JooE and Nancy will be appearing as 'sunbae artists' to 'Gag Concert's very own rookie singer, Yang Jang Pi (comedian Kim Dae Hee). Viewers can look forward to the hilarious encounter between the hot idol stars Momoland's JooE and Nancy and Yang Jang Pi, aiming to one day surpass none other than Yoo San Seul.

KBS2's 'Gag Concert' airs every Saturdays at 9:15 PM KST!