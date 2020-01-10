Lee Kyung Kyu reacts after just finding out that announcer Lee Hye Sung is dating Jun Hyun Moo

On the January 10 broadcast of KBS2's 'Convenience Restaurant', rising announcer Lee Hye Sung appeared as the program's newest challenger in the weekly, menu-inventing competition.

During her introductions, the announcer raised anticipation by revealing that she holds a chef's license in Korean cuisine. Then, actor Jung Il Woo remarked out of the blue, "A few days ago, I filmed 'Happy Together'. And Jun Hyun Moo sunbaenim came up to me..."



Lee Hye Sung immediately reacted with a shy smile, while the other MCs around them went, "You're going to talk about it this directly?". Jung Il Woo continued, "I'm not particularly close with him but [Jun Hyun Moo] sunbaenim came and took my hands, and said to me, 'Please take good care of her on the show'."

While everyone in the studio swooned, comedian Lee Kyung Kyu asked, "What's going on?" It was pointed out that because Lee Kyung Kyu spent so much time fishing out in the ocean, he was outdated on 'Seoul news'. Lee Young Ja and Boom then had to inform Lee Kyung Kyu, that Lee Hye Sung and Jun Hyun Moo had recently gone public with their relationship.

Lee Kyung Kyu couldn't hide his shocked expression as he turned toward Lee Hye Sung, making everyone burst into laughter! Later, Lee Hye Sung was asked about going out on dates to eat with Jun Hyun Moo. She said, "His tastebuds are that of an elementary schooler, so we eat the types of foods that they usually sell outside schools." She even added on that the night before Jun Hyun Moo's 'Happy Together' recording with Jung Il Woo, they ate ramen-tteokbokki together for dinner.

