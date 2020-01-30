Shindong addresses people's concerns about his drastic weight loss + says he wants to change his real name

On January 31, Super Junior's Shindong appeared as a guest on MBC FM4U radio program, 'Good Morning FM, Jang Sung Kyu'.

On this broadcast, Shindong shared with listeners, "I lost about 30 kg in the past 3 months. Everyone keeps worrying about me, saying that I'm losing weight too fast. I caught a cold a few days back and people said that it was because I was dieting too drastically."

He continued, "But I'd say that I'm probably healthier as I'm dieting now, than if I were to stay obese."

Listeners also asked Shindong questions like, "Do you have any intentions to change your name?" and Shindong responded, "I would like to. I want my real name to be Shindong. My real name is Shin Dong Hee, but I think I wouldn't mind living my whole life as Shindong. When I debuted as a celebrity, it was a big turning point in my life. I want to be Shindong all the time."

Finally, Shindong also talked about Super Junior's group name. "Super Junior is a proper noun. It's just a name without any meaning. The words by themselves do have separate meanings but..."

