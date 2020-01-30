Shindong addresses people's concerns about his drastic weight loss + says he wants to change his real name

5

On January 31, Super Junior's Shindong appeared as a guest on MBC FM4U radio program, 'Good Morning FM, Jang Sung Kyu'. 

On this broadcast, Shindong shared with listeners, "I lost about 30 kg in the past 3 months. Everyone keeps worrying about me, saying that I'm losing weight too fast. I caught a cold a few days back and people said that it was because I was dieting too drastically."

He continued, "But I'd say that I'm probably healthier as I'm dieting now, than if I were to stay obese."

Listeners also asked Shindong questions like, "Do you have any intentions to change your name?" and Shindong responded, "I would like to. I want my real name to be Shindong. My real name is Shin Dong Hee, but I think I wouldn't mind living my whole life as Shindong. When I debuted as a celebrity, it was a big turning point in my life. I want to be Shindong all the time." 

Finally, Shindong also talked about Super Junior's group name. "Super Junior is a proper noun. It's just a name without any meaning. The words by themselves do have separate meanings but..." 

Violetta1232,939 pts
11 minutes ago

Kind of reminds me when Yesung's mother changed his legal name a couple of years ago. He basically said it was ok because he was Yesung anyway.

0

yaja-yaha8 pts
1 minute ago

I just can't quite comprehend why he would lose weight now.
He's been on the heavier side most of his career & people's comments about his weight never bothered him before (at least that he's stated or that I know of).
So why now? Seems odd.

