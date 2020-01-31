MAMAMOO's Moon Byul unveils logo for 'Dark Side of the Moon' album

MAMAMOO's Moon Byul has unveiled the logo for her upcoming 'Dark Side of the Moon' album.



The logo teaser below reveals the title "Unfamiliar___ Day" with featuring artist Punch against a black and white crescent moon symbol. As previously reported, fans can expect Moon Byul's album release on February 14 KST and a solo concert this April. The title 'Dark Side of the Moon' suggests that the MAMAMOO member will be returning with something heavier than her previous winter release "Snow".



Stay tuned for updates on Moon Byul's comeback!