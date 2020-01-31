10

3

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 51 minutes ago

MAMAMOO's Moon Byul unveils logo for 'Dark Side of the Moon' album

MAMAMOO's Moon Byul has unveiled the logo for her upcoming 'Dark Side of the Moon' album.

The logo teaser below reveals the title "Unfamiliar___ Day" with featuring artist Punch against a black and white crescent moon symbol. As previously reported, fans can expect Moon Byul's album release on February 14 KST and a solo concert this April. The title 'Dark Side of the Moon' suggests that the MAMAMOO member will be returning with something heavier than her previous winter release "Snow".


Stay tuned for updates on Moon Byul's comeback!

MackLee2297 pts 2 minutes ago 0
2 minutes ago

I love her really I do but did she really have to use the same name as a Pink Floyd album.

Tuni137 pts 16 minutes ago 0
16 minutes ago

The collab with Punch is a pre-release song on the 4th. The title track and album will be released on the 14th.

