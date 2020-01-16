Stray Kids drop a charismatic group teaser for their English single album, 'Step Out of Clé'

Stray Kids have dropped the forward-facing version of their mysterious teaser image from last week!

In the dark, charismatic group image, the Stray Kids members stand together in front of an intricate, historical Joseon-era building. Dressed in school uniforms and sporting scars on their cheeks, Stray Kids perfectly portray the mood of a band of rebellious, stray youths.

Meanwhile, Stray Kids will be releasing a special English single album, 'Step Out of Clé', this January 24 at 12 AM EST. The single album is set to contain the English versions of Stray Kids's "Double Knot" and "Levanter".

