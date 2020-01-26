8

Gong Yoo tops brand value rankings for male CF stars in January

Gong Yoo has topped the brand-value chart for male CF stars in January.

According to the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation, Gong Yoo was at the top of the January data, followed by Baek Jong Won and Yang Joon Il. 18,609,379 pieces of data were examined from December 25th to January 26th.

The rest of the stars ranked were, in order, Yoo Jae SukSon Heung MinHyun BinLee Byung HeonJo Jung SukKang DanielKwon Sang WooG-Dragon (Big Bang), Nam Goong MinSeo Jang HoonPark Bo GumHa Jung WooJung Woo SungJang Sung GyuJung Jun HoRowoon (SF9), Ma Dong SukLee Sang MinJun Hyun MooKang Ha NeulShin Dong YupCha Eun Woo (ASTRO), Park Seo JoonSong Joong KiLee Si OnYang Se Hyung, and Lee Min Ho.

Congratulations to everyone!

Carlaaida248
58 minutes ago
Kang Daniel being the only idol in the top 10 despite being on hiatus 😭❤️ You are loved Daniel!

