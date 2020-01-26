Gong Yoo tops brand value rankings for male CF stars in January

Gong Yoo has topped the brand-value chart for male CF stars in January.



According to the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation, Gong Yoo was at the top of the January data, followed by Baek Jong Won and Yang Joon Il. 18,609,379 pieces of data were examined from December 25th to January 26th.

The rest of the stars ranked were, in order, Yoo Jae Suk, Son Heung Min, Hyun Bin, Lee Byung Heon, Jo Jung Suk, Kang Daniel, Kwon Sang Woo, G-Dragon (Big Bang), Nam Goong Min, Seo Jang Hoon, Park Bo Gum, Ha Jung Woo, Jung Woo Sung, Jang Sung Gyu, Jung Jun Ho, Rowoon (SF9), Ma Dong Suk, Lee Sang Min, Jun Hyun Moo, Kang Ha Neul, Shin Dong Yup, Cha Eun Woo (ASTRO), Park Seo Joon, Song Joong Ki, Lee Si On, Yang Se Hyung, and Lee Min Ho.

