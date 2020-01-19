10

Kim Soo Hyun plays his old character from 'Secretly, Greatly' as cameo in 'Crash Landing on You'

Kim Soo Hyun has appeared as a cameo in 'Crash Landing on You'!

As reported, Kim Soo Hyun has made a guest appearance on the small screen as a cameo for screenwriter Kim Ji Eun's hit tvN drama. Previously, the actor starred in Kim Ji Eun's dramas 'Producer' and 'My Love From the Star'.

In 'Crash Landing on You', Kim Soo Hyun transforms back to a character from a previous work in his career, the 2013 film 'Secretly, Greatly'! This movie tells the story of three North Korean agents, one of which is played by Kim Soo Hyun as character Bang Dong Goo. As 'Crash Landing On You' is also a story about the two Koreas, Kim Soo Hyun's character fit perfectly in the tvN drama.

Do you remember Bong Goo from 'Secretly, Greatly'?

truthistrue87 pts 35 seconds ago 0
35 seconds ago

I didn't see it's coming. It was so hilarious

0

LittleSukie1,948 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Hasn't changed a bit.Still has me rolling.

