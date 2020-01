Netizens talked about the different atmospheres of female idols found in the same group.

Since every has its own charm, netizens praised the contrasting looks of female idols who display different atmospheres in a single shot. With the following images, the commenters expressed their awe, emphasizing the striking balance between 'soft' and 'icy'!

Red Velvet



(G)I-DLE



Girls' Generation

BLACKPINK

Weki Meki

Oh My Girl

MAMAMOO

f(x)

LOONA



Lovelyz

Cosmic Girls

TWICE

Any other moments you can think of?