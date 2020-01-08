Kim Jae Hwan, Cosmic Girls's Dayoung, & Lovelyz's Yein join 'Laws of the Jungle' in Palawan

According to various media outlets on January 7, idol stars including Kim Jae Hwan, Cosmic Girls's Dayoung, and Lovelyz's Jeong Ye In have joined a new lineup for SBS's 'Laws of the Jungle' in Palawan!

The three idol stars will be departing for Palawan some time in mid-January, joining chief Kim Byung Man for a new adventure in the jungle. While Kim Jae Hwan's fellow Wanna One members, Dayoung's fellow Cosmic Girls members, and Jeong Ye In's fellow Lovelyz members have previously made appearances on 'Laws of the Jungle', this will mark the first time for all three stars.

Meanwhile, 'Laws of the Jungle' will be celebrating its 400th episode anniversary this coming February.

