On January 8, comedian Jo Se Ho shared some friendly photos with some very familiar faces!

The comedian wrote, "An always happy and joyful night #Roommate." It turns out, some of the old cast members of SBS variety program 'Roommate' got together to do some catching up! In the photos, you can spot members from 'Roommate' season 1 and season 2 like Lee Dong Wook, Nana, Girls' Generation's Sunny, Park Joon Hyung, Lee Kuk Ju, and more.



Do you remember watching SBS's 'Roommate'?