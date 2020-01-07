JYPE updates fans on ongoing investigation surrounding illegal distribution of TWICE's flight information

On January 8, JYP Entertainment updated fans regarding the investigation of illegal flight information of their artists, being distributed for monetary gain.

The agency stated via TWICE's official fan page, "We are currently in the process of confirming details regarding the illegal sale of TWICE's flight information. We are reviewing all possible manners and degrees of strong legal action of response to our findings." Furthermore, JYPE warned netizens that individual will be facing various criminal charges including illegal spread of private information, illegal sale of information, as well as interference of business.

Finally, JYP Entertainment once again asked fans, "We would like to please ask those of you who continue to cause safety concerns at the airport to maintain public order."

