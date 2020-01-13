Jang Dong Gun in Hawaii with Go So Young on a family vacation

Actor Jang Dong Gun is currently on a family vacation with his wife, actress Go So Young.



According to an acquaintance of the couple, they have left to Hawaii earlier last week. It was reported that they are enjoying sightseeing and golfing. This is not the first time they are spending time in Hawaii as they have visited the Island back in January of 2010, just 4 months before their marriage.

However, the public sentiment surrounding the couple is different this time because of the ongoing scandal involving Joo Jin Mo. The leaked messages, rating women and alluding to possible prostitution, are rumored to be an exchange between Jang Dong Gun and Joo Jin Mo. There is no confirmation if the parties in the chatroom were actually them, but the content of the messages was scandalous enough to tarnish the reputation.