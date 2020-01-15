Idols who will have to enlist in 2020

All South Korean male citizens are required to enlist in the military by the age of 28. In 2020, these idols will have to serve their time in the military.
EXO’s Suho
Birthday: May 22, 1991
WINNER’s Jinwoo
Birthday: September 26, 1991
F.T. Island’s Jaejin
Birthday: December 17, 1991
WINNER’s Hoon
Birthday: January 11, 1992
ZE:A’s Dongjun
Birthday: February 11, 1992
Feeldog
Birthday: February 26, 1992
BTOB’s Hyunsik
Birthday: March 7, 1992
INFINITE’s L
Birthday: March 13, 1992
Daewon
Birthday: March 17, 1992
B1A4’s Sandeul
Birthday: March 20, 1992
IN2IT’s Jiahn
Birthday: April 1, 1992
VIXX’s Ken
Birthday: April 6, 1992
Block B’s U-Kwon
Birthday: April 9, 1992
PENTAGON’s Jinho
Birthday: April 17, 1992
HOTSHOT’s Junhyuk
Birthday: April 21, 1992
EXO’s Baekhyun
Birthday: May 6, 1992
MONSTA X’s Shownu
Birthday: June 18, 1992
K.A.R.D’s J. Seph
Birthday: June 21, 1992
IN2IT’s Yeontae
Birthday: July 6, 1992
Block B’s Park Kyung
Birthday: July 8, 1992
VROMANCE’s Chandong
Birthday: July 20, 1992
Seunghyun
Birthday: August 21, 1992
Baro
Birthday: September 5, 1992
Block B's Zico
Birthday: September 14, 1992
EXO’s Chen
Birthday: September 21, 1992
N. Flying’s Seunghyub
Birthday: October 31, 1992
Teen Top’s C.A.P
Birthday: November 4, 1992
F.T. Island’s Minhwan
Birthday: November 11, 1992
100%’s Jonghwan
Birthday: November 23, 1992
EXO’s Chanyeol
Birthday: November 27, 1992
BTS’ Jin
Birthday: December 4, 1992
