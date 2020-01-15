Idols who will have to enlist in 2020

All South Korean male citizens are required to enlist in the military by the age of 28. In 2020, these idols will have to serve their time in the military.

EXO’s Suho

Birthday: May 22, 1991

WINNER’s Jinwoo

Birthday: September 26, 1991

F.T. Island’s Jaejin

Birthday: December 17, 1991

WINNER’s Hoon

Birthday: January 11, 1992

ZE:A’s Dongjun

Birthday: February 11, 1992

Feeldog

Birthday: February 26, 1992

BTOB’s Hyunsik

Birthday: March 7, 1992

INFINITE’s L

Birthday: March 13, 1992

Daewon

Birthday: March 17, 1992

B1A4’s Sandeul

Birthday: March 20, 1992

IN2IT’s Jiahn

Birthday: April 1, 1992

VIXX’s Ken

Birthday: April 6, 1992

Block B’s U-Kwon

Birthday: April 9, 1992

PENTAGON’s Jinho

Birthday: April 17, 1992

HOTSHOT’s Junhyuk

Birthday: April 21, 1992

EXO’s Baekhyun

Birthday: May 6, 1992

MONSTA X’s Shownu

Birthday: June 18, 1992

K.A.R.D’s J. Seph

Birthday: June 21, 1992

IN2IT’s Yeontae

Birthday: July 6, 1992

Block B’s Park Kyung

Birthday: July 8, 1992

VROMANCE’s Chandong

Birthday: July 20, 1992

Seunghyun

Birthday: August 21, 1992

Baro

Birthday: September 5, 1992

Block B's Zico

Birthday: September 14, 1992

EXO’s Chen

Birthday: September 21, 1992

N. Flying’s Seunghyub

Birthday: October 31, 1992

Teen Top’s C.A.P

Birthday: November 4, 1992

F.T. Island’s Minhwan

Birthday: November 11, 1992

100%’s Jonghwan

Birthday: November 23, 1992

EXO’s Chanyeol

Birthday: November 27, 1992

BTS’ Jin

Birthday: December 4, 1992