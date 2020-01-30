Hong Sang Soo and Kim Min Hee to attend the Berlin Film Festival together

Director Hong Sang Soo and actress Kim Min Hee will be attending the Berlin Film Festival together.

The couple has been together for five years now and has been the center of controversy after it was revealed that Hong Sang Soo was having an affair with the actress, leaving his wife and college-aged daughter. The director's wife has repeatedly stated that she has no intention of divorcing her husband and is having a long drawn out court battle with him over it.

The Berlin Film Festival will mark Kim Min Hee's first red carpet appearance in three years after starring in 'On the Beach at Night Alone' in 2017.