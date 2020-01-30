11

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Hong Sang Soo and Kim Min Hee to attend the Berlin Film Festival together

Director Hong Sang Soo and actress Kim Min Hee will be attending the Berlin Film Festival together.

The couple has been together for five years now and has been the center of controversy after it was revealed that Hong Sang Soo was having an affair with the actress, leaving his wife and college-aged daughter. The director's wife has repeatedly stated that she has no intention of divorcing her husband and is having a long drawn out court battle with him over it. 

The Berlin Film Festival will mark Kim Min Hee's first red carpet appearance in three years after starring in 'On the Beach at Night Alone' in 2017. 

Blue1194 pts 26 minutes ago
26 minutes ago

They look lovely together, I wish them the best no matter what people say about them. Can't wait to see them at the festival.

MackLee2297 pts 9 minutes ago
9 minutes ago

it's been 5 years. The wife should just let go and take all of his cash and his property and let him walk away with nothing.

Luna, Jonghyun
Luna makes a touching post about Jonghyun
3 hours ago   10   9,168
ITZY, TXT
ITZY & TXT achieve Rookie Grand Slam Status
4 hours ago   45   4,855
