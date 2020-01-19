Netizens amazed by SHINee Taemin's unchanging appearance (ft. 'Replay')

Netizens have been amazed by Taemin's striking resemblance to his 15-year-old self.

On January 17, SHINee's Taemin took to Instagram and posted a photo of himself taken just recently. Dressed in his debut style outfit, Taemin is seen reenacting his own image from the "Replay" era. As SHINee's 2008 debut song, "Replay" was especially visually iconic for Taemin's bob cut.

Presumably wearing a wig, Taemin appears to have remained unchanged!

Netizens in unison expressed how he "hasn't changed one bit," which was back up also by Ha Seong Woon. A long-time friend of Taemin's, the singer commented on the Instagram post: "Looks the same".

Would you believe it if someone said that the photo was taken 12 years ago?